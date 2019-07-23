Cop arrested smuggling foreigners into Nairobi

Flying Squad officers have arrested a police officer allegedly found smuggling foreigners into the country.

The officer based in Northeastern was arrested alongside five Somalis in a Friday night operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers intercepted the vehicle in which Sawe Edwin was transporting the foreigners at the Pumwani roundabout.

The foreigners and the officer were locked up at Pangani police station and were arraigned at Makadara law courts on Monday.

“The officers gave a chase and intercepted the suspicious vehicle after deflating the front right tyre by firing one round of 7.62mm ammunition. The suspects in custody do not have valid documents to be in the country,” the signal sent on Friday stated.

The foreigners are Ahmed Mohammed Abdilleh, 30, two teenagers aged 17 and 14, Bishar Farah Maalim, 20, and Hassan Mahammud, 30.

A 37-year-old civilian identified as Sammy Maingi Mutetu was also in the car.

“Police officers stopped the suspects in the black Subaru Outback registered as KCJ 710M at the junction of Dr Griffins and Juja roads. The suspect, who was driving from Thika Superhighway, failed to stop and instead sped off towards General Waruinge Road,” the OB number read.

The police found a number plate registration GK B422J and a work ticket last signed on June 25 last year.

“All, including the driver, are held in custody awaiting further investigations,” the OB reads.

