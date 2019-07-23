City MCAs want Cancer screening centers in major County hospitals

Nairobi ward reps have asked governor Mike Sonko to set up cancer screening and testing centres across major health facilities.

The ward reps say this will play a key role in early detection of the disease that has become a burden to many Kenyans.

This they said will further provide effective control of the diseases and even decrease the number of lives lost.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) , cancer is estimated to be the third leading cause of death in Kenya after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

Cancer has 37,000 new cases with an annual mortality of over 28,000.

Karura MCA Joseph Wambugu while moving the motion on Monday said screening and prevention has been the best long term strategy to control cancer.

"Cancer is the third deadly disease leading to deaths of many after infectious and cardiovascular diseases. If we have these centres especially in major four county health facilities, we will reach out to many people whose lives can be saved," he said.

He added, "This has remained a great challenge because of the huge financial demands and few cancer treatment facilities in the city".