Sonko makes Kerich 'super CEC' to coordinate all county programmes

Governor Mike Sonko has made Finance CEC Charles Kerich a 'super executive', appointing him to coordinate all county programmes and projects and supervise all sectors.

In an executive order on Monday, Sonko said Kerich will be in charge of oversight, coordination and implementation of all county projects.

The move comes two months after Kerich was appointed and gazetted as the CEC for Finance.

Sonko said it was necessary for him to appoint someone for proper discharge of the executive authority across the county.

In his new duties, Kerich will be receiving reports from all CECs and provide supervisory leadership throughout the delivery cycle of all county government programmes and projects.

Kerich will also monitor and evaluate the follow up mechanisms for resources allocated to all sectors and priority programme and projects to ensure proper utilization of the targeted outcomes.

He will also provide supervisory leadership throughout the delivery cycle of all county Government Programmes and Projects.

In addition, Kerich will also present accurate and timely progress to the Governor and any other function ancillary to the above as may be directed by Sonko.

Kerich was sworn in back in November 2017 and was among three CECs who had valid contracts until 2022.

The other two are Mohammed Dagane who is in charge of Health and former CEC for Education Janet Ouko who resigned in January.

He has served as a CEC is four departments; ICT, Lands, Health and is currently the Finance Executive officer.