Close

Sonko makes Kerich 'super CEC' to coordinate all county programmes

In Summary

• Kerich will be in charge of oversight, coordination and implementation of all county projects.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
22 July 2019 - 18:01
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Finance CEC Charles Kerich on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Finance CEC Charles Kerich on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Image: FILE

Governor Mike Sonko has made Finance CEC Charles Kerich a 'super executive', appointing him to coordinate all county programmes and projects and supervise all sectors.

In an executive order on Monday, Sonko said Kerich will be in charge of oversight, coordination and implementation of all county projects.

The move comes two months after Kerich was appointed and gazetted as the CEC for Finance.

Sonko said it was necessary for him to appoint someone for proper discharge of the executive authority across the county.

In his new duties, Kerich will be receiving reports from all CECs and provide supervisory leadership throughout the delivery cycle of all county government programmes and projects.

Kerich will also monitor and evaluate the follow up mechanisms for resources allocated to all sectors and priority programme and projects to ensure proper utilization of the targeted outcomes.

He will also provide supervisory leadership throughout the delivery cycle of all county Government Programmes and Projects.

In addition, Kerich will also present accurate and timely progress to the Governor and any other function ancillary to the above as may be directed by Sonko.

Kerich was sworn in back in November 2017 and was among three CECs who had valid contracts until 2022.

The other two are Mohammed Dagane who is in charge of Health and former CEC for Education Janet Ouko who resigned in January.

He has served as a CEC is four departments; ICT, Lands, Health and is currently the Finance Executive officer.

Kerich to head City Hall's 'jinxed' finance department

Finance department has had five CECs since Sonko came into leadership
Counties
1 month ago

Nairobi county budget: Parking fees to go up from July 1

Finance CEC says revenue collections down, more congestion after rate dropped from Sh300.
Counties
3 weeks ago

Sonko defends Sh96 million 'confidential budget'

The budget is to cater for emergencies including fires as well as tea for visitors - Sonko.
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
22 July 2019 - 18:01

Most Popular

  1. Why Nairobi River cleanup has stalled
    18h ago Nairobi

  2. Lamu village on lockdown as security pursue al Shabaab
    18h ago Coast

  3. Rift Valley farmers applaud Uhuru order to revive KFA
    18h ago Rift Valley

  4. Youths urged to enter World Bank's Sh15bn business challenge
    2d ago Western

  5. Aukot’s push for the referendum premature, says MP Wandayi
    18h ago Nyanza

Latest Videos