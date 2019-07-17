Uthiru barber granted Sh500,000 bond over robbery charges

A Kibera court yesterday allowed Sh500,000 bond or 300,000 bail to a barber who allegedly robbed a woman of Sh50 and a Tecno mobile phone.

Ian Omondi denied wrongdoing before senior resident magistrate Esther Boke.

He was charged with robbing Elizabeth Njeri. Omondi allegedly committed the offence on July 12 in Uthiru.

The court heard that the complainant was travelling home from town when she met the accused, who showed her a pistol and ordered her to surrender her valuables or she would be shot. She complied.

The accused took her mobile phone, checked her wallet to confirm if she had hidden other money before fleeing into a nearby thicket. The complainant then shouted and passersby went after Omondi and arrested and took him to Kabete police station.

But Omondi said he is a law-abiding citizen. He requested for lenient bond terms.

The case will be mentioned on July 29 when Omondi will be served with witness statements. It will be heard on October 2.

