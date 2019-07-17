Close

GETS SH300,000 BAIL

Security guard denies poisoning dog, stealing from apartment

He was accused of using red cat poison to kill security dog for access into building

In Summary

• Owner noticed the dog was silent after a while of barking, told security to inspect premises and found that items were missing. 

• Accused denied poisoning dog, stealing electronics. Released on bond. 

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
17 July 2019 - 00:00
A security guard stands guard outside a building in Nairobi.
A security guard stands guard outside a building in Nairobi.
Image: FILE

A security guard was charged yesterday with poisoning a dog and stealing electronics from an apartment. 

Bernard Nthenge pleaded not guilty before Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke. He was accused that on Monday at Volkers Apartments Terace, he poisoned a dog and made away with a camera and computers. 

The court heard that Nancy Wangari, on realising her dog was silent after barking for some time, signalled her security guards.

They inspected the compound and found that one of her stores had been broken into and the items had been stolen. 

Nthenge requested for lenient bond terms, saying he has a family to take care of. The magistrate granted him Sh400,000 bond or Sh300,000 bail.

The case will be heard on July 29 and mentioned on October 7 when witness statements and evidence will be presented.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
17 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. City Hall conducts Pangani night eviction
    17h ago Nairobi

  2. Four Machakos county officers to face murder charges
    13h ago North Eastern

  3. Speaker Muturi threatened with suit by home MCA
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Man charged with beating up friend, embarrassing him
    2d ago Nairobi

  5. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

Latest Videos