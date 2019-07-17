Pangani estate evictees accuse City Hall of breaching agreement

It was supposed to be a quiet and calm night just like any other, but for a few residents of Pangani, it turned into a nightmare.

At around midnight on Monday, they were awakened by sounds of bulldozers and noisy county officers. The place had been earmarked for the affordable housing project. Tenants were told to vacate immediately.

They had two hours to act. Confusion reigned but they had no alternative. They had to comply, albeit grudgingly. They hurriedly removed all they could and got stranded in the cold as they had nowhere to go — at least until daybreak for some.

The eviction was undertaken by the county government to make room for new housing units, which are among those planned to solve the housing crisis in the city.

In the last meeting held in May between the tenants and City Hall, it had been agreed that they leave by the end of this month, July 31 to be specific. The residents could not, therefore, understand why the county officers reneged on the deal.

Sheila Mwihaki, a mother of two, said they were abruptly left homeless. She had lived on the estate for 35 years.

“My kids and I had already gone to bed, only to be awakened by the sound of bulldozers and askaris. It was a scary scenario, especially for the kids,” she said.

“It’s really unfortunate because we have been in communication with everyone, including Governor [Mike] Sonko himself and his government, but look at what has happened. Is this really the way to go?”

Mwihaki said she was lucky to have taken her children and some of her belongings to a friend’s house. For the others, the agony was overbearing.

“As tenants, we’re not against the project. We had come to an agreement [that we stay on] until month’s end, but right now I’m stranded. We have been ambushed,” Mwihaki said.

Many of them still have no roofs over their heads and their children are out of school. Only 48 tenants were to be displaced by the project. As of June 1, 26 had received Sh600,000 cheque each as compensation.

All the 48 had to relocate before construction begins. The latest county records seen by the Star on Monday showed 36 out of the 48 tenants had signed the vacation agreement, picked their cheques and moved out.

Sonko’s communication director Elkana Jacob urged the residents to work with the governor and “have positive minds if they want a better future”.