Pangani residents evicted from Nairobi's cheap housing site

Some residents of Pangani spent their night in the cold after being forcefully evicted by the county government.

They are tenants living in houses in an area targeted for the county's affordable housing project under President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big 4 agenda.

According to the tenants, county officers arrived shortly before midnight with a bulldozer and ordered them to move out immediately.

The tenants admitted to having been given a verbal notice whose deadline was July 3 but were caught unawares by Monday's eviction.

They left with no choice but to start moving their household items as they looked for safe places to shelter through the night.