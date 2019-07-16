CBD parking fee to double under new Bill

Motorists parking within the Central Business District will pay Sh400, double the current fee, if MCAs pass the County Finance Bill 2019.

Outside the CBD in places like Westlands, Parklands, Upper Hill, Hurlingham, Yaya Centre and Gigiri the fee will be Sh300.

A fee of Sh200 will be charged for those parking in areas such as Muthurwa and in the estates.

County's Finance executive Charles Kerich said on Monday the new proposals are aimed at increasing the city's revenue .

“The reduction in parking fees from Sh300 to Sh200 for street parking was the cornerstone of the amendments last year and the results saw drastic reduction of revenue collection from daily parking. It also resulted to an increase in congestion within the CBD, which as the county government we want to reduce," Kerich told the Star.

"We want to ensure that our revenue targets for this new financial year are achieved."

In the last financial year, the county's revenue target from parking fees was Sh2.97 billion.

According to Auditor General Edward Ouko’s 2016-17 report on county finances, Nairobi loses Sh300 million annually in parking fees because of weak enforcement and collusion between corrupt officials and motorists.

The executive's proposals are contained in the 2019 draft Finance Bill now before the assembly's Finance, Budget and Appropriations committee.

During the 2019-2020 budget reading last month, Kerich announced parking fee would go higher in the near future.