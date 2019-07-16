CBD parking fee to double under new Bill

•Parking outside CBD in places like Westlands and Upper Hill will cost Sh300
• In residential areas, parking fee will be Sh200
Motorists parking within the Central Business District will pay Sh400, double the current fee, if MCAs pass the County Finance Bill 2019.
Outside the CBD in places like Westlands, Parklands, Upper Hill, Hurlingham, Yaya Centre and Gigiri the fee will be Sh300.
A fee of Sh200 will be charged for those parking in areas such as Muthurwa and in the estates.
County's Finance executive Charles Kerich said on Monday the new proposals are aimed at increasing the city's revenue .
“The reduction in parking fees from Sh300 to Sh200 for street parking was the cornerstone of the amendments last year and the results saw drastic reduction of revenue collection from daily parking. It also resulted to an increase in congestion within the CBD, which as the county government we want to reduce," Kerich told the Star.
"We want to ensure that our revenue targets for this new financial year are achieved."
In the last financial year, the county's revenue target from parking fees was Sh2.97 billion.
According to Auditor General Edward Ouko’s 2016-17 report on county finances, Nairobi loses Sh300 million annually in parking fees because of weak enforcement and collusion between corrupt officials and motorists.
The executive's proposals are contained in the 2019 draft Finance Bill now before the assembly's Finance, Budget and Appropriations committee.
During the 2019-2020 budget reading last month, Kerich announced parking fee would go higher in the near future.
Budget committee chairman Robert Mbatia said the committee is already discussing the 2019-2020 Finance Bill.
"Discussions have already kicked off and we will be meeting the county treasury to explain their proposal further. After that, we shall now go back to Wanjiku and hold four public participation forums," he told the Star.
The county Finance Bill sets out the fees payable to the county government by business people and residents seeking services for the next one year.
City residents will however know the charges they will pay to the county government to be allowed to do business or get services once the bill is tabled before the assembly and passed by the legislators.
If passed, all the changes will be effective immediately.
At the moment, motorists pay an additional Sh25 on top of parking fees.
This came about after City Hall launched its own revenue collection system after terminating a contract with JamboPay which had been collecting revenue on its behalf since 2014.
For facilitating the transaction Sh23 is deducted by M-Pesa while Sh2 is deducted as service charge.
The money is withdrawn directly from M-Pesa since the new system has no e -wallet as was previously the case with JamboPay.
Since June, motorists have been making their payments by dialling the *235# USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) code.
Nairobi has about 12,000 public parking slots of which 6,000 are reserved for government and private institutions. Reserved parking space costs Sh200,000 annually.