Bhang addict jailed 15 years for raping minor

A 32-year-old bhang addict who strangled and defiled a minor has been jailed for 15 years.

Denis Nyuki was sentenced by Kibera senior resident magistrate Faith Mutuku.

He defiled the 16-year-old minor in October, 2011, in Rongai Township area in Kajiado county.

He was also convicted for indecently touching the private parts of the minor.

The prosecution called four witnesses.

The minor, identified as W.A., testified and said she visited Nyuki after being invited by his friend.

On reaching his house, she joined them to enjoy a soccer match on TV but after some minutes Nyuki's male friend left and left the two.

Nyuki demanded sex and when she refused he closed the door, entered his bedroom, smoked bhang and came back energetic, strangled and brutally defiled her.

When she tried to cry, Nyuki slapped her on the right cheek. She bled in the private parts and Nyuki forced her to sleep in his house overnight.

Two Nyuki’s friend came hours after she was defiled and slept in the sitting room, as he slept with the minor whom he defiled the whole night.

The following morning, the minor’s mother took her to the Nairobi Women's Hospital where she was treated and discharged, and the matter reported to police.

A doctor from the hospital testified in the case.

Nyuki’s mother claimed the complainant's mother requested her to pay her some money so as to withdraw the case.

In his mitigation, Nyuki requested for forgiveness and said he was a family man with children to take care of.

Mutuku allowed Nyuki 14 days to appeal the sentence.