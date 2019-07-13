Looming health crisis over unapproved meat ‘hawking’

City Hall has stepped in to avert a looming health crisis after it was revealed that meat traders with temporary stands at City Market have no health approval certificates.

The market, which is located at the junction of the Muindi Mbingu Street and Market Road, receives at least 20,000 visitors per month.

On Monday, the vendors clashed with stall owners, who refer to them as hawkers. The stall owners termed it unfair to operate alongside individuals who pay no licence fees to City Hall. They closed their shops in protest.

“They pay only Sh50 to the county while the rest of us pay close to Sh100,000 annually for licences, health inspections, electricity bills and other charges,” Cyrus Kamundia said.