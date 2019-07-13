City hospitals record increased number of patients

More patients are seeking help from city hospitals since the county government intensified efforts to upgrade facilities and improve services.

Over the past two years, hospitals have recorded an influx of patients. Governor Mike Sonko’s administration had put in place measures to turn the sector around. It prioritised the top four hospitals — Pumwani, Mama Lucy, Mbagathi and Mutuini.

Health executive Mohamend Dagane on Friday said the latest figures released by the Health department have shown a significant increase in patients visiting Pumwani Maternity, Mama Lucy and Mbagathi hospitals.

“In Pumwani Maternity Hospital alone, ... the number of deliveries has nearly doubled — from 11,169 to 19,267 per year — an increment of 42 per cent . The facility was the first to be upgraded under Sonko’s administration,” he said.

“At Mbagathi Hospital, the number of patients recorded in the outpatient department has risen from 98,471 in June 2017 to 113,916, an increment of 14 per cent. We have a projection of 200,000 patients by the end of the year.”

At Mama Lucy Hospital, the number of patients has increased to 314,000 from 214,150 in 2017, marking a 32 per cent rise. Governor Sonko made an impromptu visit at Mama Lucy Hospital on Wednesday and directed that no patient be turned away despite the influx.

He said the influx was an indication the county is at the forefront in promoting quality health services in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda on which healthcare is a key pillar. Others are manufacturing, affordable housing and food security.

Dagane said a similar inflow of patients has been recorded in Level 2 and 3 facilities.“We’ve witnessed the same in Kayole I, Kayole II, Lunga Lunga health centre, Eastleigh health centre and Westlands health centre, among others.”