Man charged with stealing pan from girlfriend’s hotel

Rodgers Kagwegwe denies charge, says he took pan and table to prepare for his visitors who were due in two days

Magistrate sets July 24 for mention ahead of hearing on September 5

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
12 July 2019 - 00:00
A man was on Thursday charged with stealing a pan and two tables from his girlfriend's hotel.

Rodgers Kagwegwe denied the charge before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani and was granted a bail of Sh40,000 with an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

 

The prosecution said Kagwegwe sneaked into the hotel belonging to Nancy Amukoya using a master key and made away with the items.

He allegedly contacted the complainant through a mobile phone to make sure she was not around the premises when he committed the offence.

He stole other metallic seats. The stolen items were valued at Sh100,000. The offence was committed on July 7 in Kabiria within Kawangware.

He was arrested after neighbours informed Amukoya that somebody had broken into the hotel. He was taken to Kilimani police station.

Kagwegwe told the court Amukoya was his good friend and that they had stayed for years. He said he took the pan and the tables to prepare for his visitors who were coming two days later.

He requested the court for forgiveness and said that he will never repeat the mistake. He also pleaded for lenient bond terms so he can fend for his wife and children.

Gandani directed the case be mentioned on July 24 and the accused be supplied with witness statements and documentary evidence.

 

The case will be heard on September 5.

