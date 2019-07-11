PHOTOS: City hall pulls down CBD car wash a month after reconstruction

Pimp my Ride car wash has been pulled down after the Court gave City Hall an okay to bring it down.

The car wash which had just been reconstructed last month after it was demolished was again brought down last night at around 11:00 pm .

The car wash was first brought down in May 27, 2019 after City Hall officials issued a statement saying the structures were illegal and had to be brought down.

The owner , Patrick Nderitu who is a business tycoon was accused of failing to follow the correct avenues when establishing the car wash and other businesses which lay on the land previously occupied by the famous Simmers Restaurant.

On Wednesday the presiding judge over the matter instead directed Nderitu to file and serve the respondents with his application and appear in court today for further directions.

Nderitu had sought the court's intervention to prevent Governor Sonko from bulldozing the premise, and be restrained from harassing and threatening or intimidating his employees.

Nderitu also sought orders to restrain the county from harassing and threatening or intimidating his employees.

In July last year, City Hall had served business owner Patrick Nderitu a seven day enforcement notice which indicated that they were carrying out illegal construction on property 209/908 along Muindi Mbingu Street, Kenyatta Avenue.