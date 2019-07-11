Close

BATTLE LINES

PHOTOS: City hall pulls down CBD car wash a month after reconstruction

In Summary

• Pimp my Ride car wash has been pulled down after the Court gave City Hall an okay to bring it down.

• The initial demolition came about after a tussle between Nderitu and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, where Sonko accused him of attempting to grab a piece of land in Buruburu estate.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
11 July 2019 - 09:34
An aerial view of the Pimp my ride car wash
An aerial view of the Pimp my ride car wash
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Pimp my Ride car wash has been pulled down after the Court gave City Hall an okay to bring it down.

The car wash which had just been reconstructed last month after it was demolished was again brought down last night at around 11:00 pm .

The car wash was first brought down in May 27, 2019 after City Hall officials issued a statement saying the structures were illegal and had to be brought down.

The owner , Patrick Nderitu who is a business tycoon was accused of failing to follow the correct avenues when establishing the car wash and other businesses which lay on the land previously occupied by the famous Simmers Restaurant.

On Wednesday the presiding judge over the matter instead directed Nderitu to file and serve the respondents with his application and appear in court today for further directions.

Nderitu had sought the court's intervention to prevent Governor  Sonko from bulldozing the premise, and be restrained from harassing and threatening or intimidating his employees.

Nderitu also sought orders to restrain the county from harassing and threatening or intimidating his employees.

 In July last year, City Hall had served business owner Patrick Nderitu a seven day enforcement notice which indicated that they were carrying out illegal construction on property 209/908 along Muindi Mbingu Street, Kenyatta Avenue.

Court declines to stop demolition of Pimp my Ride car wash

City Hall had on July 2 served him with a seven-day enforcement notice
Counties
14 hours ago

Nderitu had believed that the impending demolitions would be carried out on the basis of personal issues and vendatta against him.

The initial demolition came about after a tussle between Nderitu and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, where Sonko accused him of attempting to grab a piece of land in Buruburu estate.

Last month in a leaked audio between Sonko and the car wash owner, it seemed both had made peace and Sonko made it clear that he should keep off the land in Buruburu.

Sonko also told Nderitu that he was offended that the hired goons could attack innocent people and also threw stones at the Governor of the city  The land where the car wash was set has had tussles since last year in March where it saw the famous simmers club being brought down.

Sonko pulls down popular city car wash

Governor said owner didn't have approval from county government.
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
11 July 2019 - 09:34

Most Popular

  1. No importation of products with local alternatives-CS Munya
    14h ago Eastern

  2. Song and dance as first Enopogh road opened
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. City hall pulls down car wash a month after reconstruction
    4h ago Nairobi

  4. Embu youths unaware of 30% state, county tenders for ...
    14h ago Eastern

  5. I've mobilised enough resources - Ruto
    2d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos