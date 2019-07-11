Give Nairobi an Ombudsman office - City MCAs

Nairobi MCAs have urged the County Government to develop a policy for the establishment of an Ombudsman office.

The Ward reps say the office will play a key role in receiving and processing complaints raised by Nairobi residents.

Through a motion by nominated MCA Mbugua Kabiro, the office will only concentrate and deal with issues brought by residents since at the moment they can only complain through their area MCA .

"At the moment residents can only air out their complaints via their MCAs and at many times some are forced to go back home due to lack of a chance to meet their ward reps," Kabiro said.

He added, "This why this motion is important to create an office which will give aggrieved city residents a chance to lay out their complaints concerning cases of maladministration from officers working at the county".

Kabiro said the office would be in a view to foster a performance-oriented culture that seeks to revamp the process through which the County Government operates.

This he argues, would increase efficiency and effectiveness, "and inculcate a culture of client-oriented, mission-driven, and quality-enhanced management in the County."

According to him, the office will be similar to that of the national government’s Commission on Administration of Justice to provide an out of court mechanism for the public.