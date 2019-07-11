City finance officer fears for his life

Nairobi finance chief officer Halkano Waqo has been missing from assembly committees sittings, saying he fears for his life.

On Tuesday, the Public Accounts committee was forced to adjourn after Waqo failed to appear.

The committee was to look into the Sh1.7 billion staff medical insurance cover tender awarded to AAR which was questioned by the Auditor General's report for the financial year 2017-2018.

In a letter read by the committee chairman Wilfred Odalo, Waqo raised concerns over his security indicating that his life is under threat from MCAs.

“I am constrained to face any committee of the assembly due to open threats over my life. Until I get your assurance, please excuse me from appearing before any committee,” the letter reads.

It was addressed the county assembly clerk Jacob Ngwele and copied to acting speaker Chege Mwaura, majority leader Abdi Hassan Guyo and his minority counterpart Elias Otieno .

Waqo also copied Governor Mike Sonko , acting county secretary Leboo Morintat and his finance boss Charles Kerich.

However, members of the committee did not take Waqo's absence lightly and smelt mischief from his decision not to attend the meeting.

Karen MCA David Mberia said it was impossible to carry out any probe without the chief officer for finance or a representative from the office .

Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto suggested that the county should provide Waqo with security to accompany him to the committee.

'The matter before us is very urgent and we need his presence because Sh1.7 billion is not a small issue ,' he said.