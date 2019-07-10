Sonko urges police to take action on illegal firearms

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged the police to take action on individuals who refused to surrender illegal firearms after conclusion of the vetting process for gun holders. Sonko said that it will help to combat crime in the capital city and the country at large.

Speaking at City Hall on Wednesday while receiving the prestigious International Police Association award and membership for his role in fighting crime in Nairobi and reforming former gangsters, Sonko said most of the illegally held guns are in urban areas, including Nairobi, posing a risk to residents.

“The national government has just completed the vetting of civilian gun holders and has found that more than 4,000 people are irregularly holding firearms. Most of these people are in urban areas, including Nairobi. I urge the police to take stern action against anyone who refuses to obey the directive to surrender all illegally held guns,” Sonko said.He also pointed out that across the world, there is concern about urban crime adding that ccities need to play their roles to ensure safe spaces for their citizens.

“The world needs police to ensure law and order is maintained. Otherwise, people will return to the state of nature where everyone does what they want and it becomes a race for survival,” Sonko said "At Nairobi City County Government, we have had very fruitful relations with law enforcement officers. My County Government works closely with the police on matters compliance and enforcement, including under the Nairobi Regeneration Programme,”he added.

Sonko said his administration has held dialogue with organisations like the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, on how to ensure Nairobi remains secure. “At the local level, we collaborate well with the County Security Committee. This partnership has helped to contain petty crime like street mugging and snatching of valuables. Our collaboration extends even to environmental conservation, where the police and military have joined us in our monthly clean up exercises,” he stated.

The Nairobi County Government environmental and beautification programme has provided hundreds of jobs for young people, hence taking them away from lives of crime. Sonko’s administration has also rehabilitated hundreds of former criminals by giving them guidance and the income-generating activities to provide for themselves and their families. “My administration has helped to rehabilitate hundreds of former criminals including those who have surrendered illegal guns thus playing our role to make Nairobi safe and the city of choice to invest, work and live in. "This has also helped us ensure that bus stops and markets are not controlled by gangs,” he said.

The Chairman of the International Police Association Kenya Chapter, Alfred Otieno, who presided over the brief ceremony, hailed Sonko for his role in combating crime by supporting reformed criminals in Nairobi. “Sonko has done a lot in the fight against crime in Nairobi and the country at large. We have seen you hiring some of the reformed youth in the Nairobi beautification project. This has helped a lot in reducing the rate of crime in Nairobi,” Otieno said.

Otieno further assured Sonko that the police force will continue to partner with the Nairobi City County Government in the monthly clean up exercise. IPA-Kenya is a community of serving and retired police officers who are dedicated to serve the community by championing for improved security across the country.