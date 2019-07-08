Close

BANKS BACK PROJECT

New pipeline planned to ease Nairobi city water crisis

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
08 July 2019 - 00:00
The Nairobi county government will work with the World Bank and the African Development Bank to install a water pipeline from Kiambu to supply the city.

"Water problem in Nairobi is a reality, and that is why we are working with partners to solve it,” he said.

Mihango MCA Paul Kados said the installation of the tank in Embakasi will help boost water supply in Eastlands which is the hardest hit by the shortage.

Kados, who is also the chairman of the county assembly water committee, said the county will focus on addressing water problems to better the lives of city residents.

“Our focus is the water problem. I believe the county government is able to solve it,” Kados said.

Sonko also said that Athi Water and Nairobi Water companies have been given Sh50 million each to improve supply in city estates which are experiencing rationing due to the scarcity.

“As rationing continues, we will ensure no home is left without water. County water browsers and the Sonko Rescue Team will be in every ward in Nairobi to ensure residents get constant supply,” Sonko said.

 

In addition, all the 85 wards have been allocated  Sh7 million each for water management services.

