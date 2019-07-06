Police kill five armed robbers in Kasarani

Close

The thugs were killed in Westlands and Kasarani subcounties

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Nairobi
06 July 2019 - 00:00
Police have shot and killed five gangsters over the last four days in various parts of the city. 

The thugs were killed in Westlands and Kasarani subcounties on Tuesday and Friday respectively.

Nairobi regional police commander Philip Ndolo said that three gangsters died on the spot after they were shot at by cops in Kasarani on Friday morning.

“The three were shot dead by police officers at Marui area,” Ndolo told the Star on phone. 

Ndolo said police officers on patrol flagged down a vehicle the three were driving in but they declined to stop.

The occupants attacked the cops by firing several bullets at a police Land Cruiser.

There was an exchange of fire and the offices killed the gangsters.

Police recovered two AK 47 rifles, several rounds of ammunition and a stolen car.

The bodies were moved to City Mortuary while the vehicle towed to Kasarani police station.

In the Tuesday incident, two other suspected robbers were shot dead by police officers in Westlands.

Police said the shootings occurred after the suspects clashed with cops in a botched robbery on motorists.

The suspects are said to have been attacking and robbing road users along Waiyaki Way near Brookside area when police were alerted.

Witnesses said the group had attempted to attack two white motorists while in a traffic jam when an alarm was raised.

Police recovered stolen property from the suspects and their bodies were moved to the City Mortuary.

Ndolo said they have intensified police patrols in the city to tame incidents of robberies.

(edited by O. Owino)

