Close

Woman admits beating colleague for love notes to her husband

In Summary

A woman yesterday told a Kibera court that she attacked a colleague to protect her marriage.

Edna Gesare said Noelle Omuchai had been sending love motivational texts to her husband’s phone at night, making him lose interest in his matrimonial duties.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
05 July 2019 - 00:00
A man has been charged with stealing a baby
A man has been charged with stealing a baby
Image: THE STAR

A woman yesterday told a Kibera court that she attacked a colleague to protect her marriage.

Edna Gesare said Noelle Omuchai had been sending love motivational texts to her husband’s phone at night, making him lose interest in his matrimonial duties.

Gesare told senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa that she roughed up the Omuchai in her (complainant's) house on June 21 at Makina in Kibera as her husband watched.  

 

“I was only trying to show her the importance of respecting other people’s marriages,” she told the court. The victim suffered injuries on the lips, face and waist.

She will be sentenced today after a probation report on her is presented in court.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
05 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Only Uhuru can call party meeting, MP tells Ruto
    1d ago Central

  2. Ban foreign drivers from Maasai Mara, says guides' lobby
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Embakasi residents tell MPs pain of demolitions
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Man wants to take 'slaying' wife to rural home
    1d ago Nairobi

  5. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

Latest Videos