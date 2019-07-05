Woman admits beating colleague for love notes to her husband

A woman yesterday told a Kibera court that she attacked a colleague to protect her marriage.

Edna Gesare said Noelle Omuchai had been sending love motivational texts to her husband’s phone at night, making him lose interest in his matrimonial duties.

Gesare told senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa that she roughed up the Omuchai in her (complainant's) house on June 21 at Makina in Kibera as her husband watched.

“I was only trying to show her the importance of respecting other people’s marriages,” she told the court. The victim suffered injuries on the lips, face and waist.

She will be sentenced today after a probation report on her is presented in court.