Three thugs shot dead by police in Nairobi

Three thugs have been shot dead by police in Nairobi.

Nairobi Regional police commander Philip Ndolo said the armed gang was killed by the officers at Marui area in Kasarani Sub-county on Friday.

Ndolo said police officers on patrol flagged down a motor-vehicle which the three were riding in but they declined. The occupants attacked the cops instead by firing several bullets at a police land cruiser.

He said a police officer, driver of the land cruiser, got injured during the 9.00 am incident.

The police chief said that the cops’ attack led to a fire exchange and the officers responded by shooting back at the gangsters.

“Police officers shot the thugs killing them on the spot,” said Ndolo.

Ndolo on Friday told the Star on phone that police recovered two AK 47 rifles, several rounds of ammunition and a stolen car.

He revealed that the vehicle in which the trio was riding in had been stolen from the owner.

The bodies were moved to City mortuary while the vehicle towed to Kasarani police station.