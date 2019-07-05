Close

ANTI-GRAFT WAR

Kidero loses bid to stop use of bank statements

Witness says the EACC had obtained a warrant requiring specific documents

In Summary

• Magistrate orders the marking of bank statements for identification.

• He found no good reason to interfere with the testimony of an Equity Bank witness.

by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
Nairobi
05 July 2019 - 00:00
Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero
Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero
Image: FILE

The anti-corruption court has dismissed former Governor Evans Kidero's plea to stop the state from relying on bank statements in the Sh213 million graft case against him.

Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed that the bank statements be marked for identification after he found no good reason to interfere with the testimony of an Equity Bank witness. 

“From what the witness has so far informed the court about how he came across the impugned documents, the court is satisfied that he owns the document and is competent to testify in it,” Ogoti said.

 

Kidero had, through lawyer James Orengo, opposed the use of the bank records.

Lijondo Kihima, who is Equity's legal officer, said the statement in question was the subject of an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. The EACC had obtained a warrant requiring specific documents and he printed the bank statement.

Kidero and 14 others have denied conspiring to defraud the Nairobi county government of Sh213,327,300 between January 16, 2014, and January 25, 2016, by authorising payments to Ngurumani and Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd for services not rendered.

MORE:

Kidero freed on Sh8 million bail

Kidero and 15 others accused of conspiracy to swindle Sh58 million.
News
2 months ago

Kidero denies wrongdoing in Sh68 million corruption case

Kidero says the Sh14 million was for the sale of his high-end Toyota Lexus vehicle.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
Nairobi
05 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Only Uhuru can call party meeting, MP tells Ruto
    1d ago Central

  2. Ban foreign drivers from Maasai Mara, says guides' lobby
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Embakasi residents tell MPs pain of demolitions
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Man wants to take 'slaying' wife to rural home
    1d ago Nairobi

  5. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

Latest Videos