Woman proves two cops took bribe to fix her

A woman on Wednesday confirmed that officers attached to Parklands police station were bribed to make charges against her.

Joyce Nzau presented an OB number among other critical documents in court to support her claims.

Nzau told the court that at first she reported at the station an Indian businessman who allegedly hit her with a wine bottle, causing injuries to her left leg.

She told the court when she went home after reporting, the businessman was called to record statements. But she was suddenly called, arrested and arraigned in a Kibera court for obtaining money by false pretence from the businessman.

She was also directed by the same police to seek a P3 form and seek medication as her leg was seriously bleeding.

Nzau told Kibera principal magistrates Boaz Ombewa that the complainant, Sahil Goel, who was earlier the accused, broke her phone and they agreed to buy a new one.

In the agreement, Goel sent her Sh40,000 through M-Pesa for a new phone.

But Goel rushed to Parklands police station and told police that she took his money by pretending to be in a position to buy him a house at the Highbridge apartments in Ngara, Nairobi.

She denied the charges.

The prosecution urged the court to terminate the case saying it was fixed.

It requested the court to allow the accused to report the matter to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority for appropriate action to be taken on the officers.

The magistrate released her on a personal bond of Sh10,000.

The matter will be heard on Thursday.

Edited by R.Wamochie