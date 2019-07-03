Close

Two traders fined Sh2,000 each for smoking bhang

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
03 July 2019 - 00:00
A file photo of drug addict smoking bhang
Two businessmen were on Tuesday fined Sh2,000 each or serve one month in prison in default for smoking bhang.

Mustafa Abdi and Felix  Ezras told Kibera senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa that they were only smoking to "fulfil their hearts' desires" and were unaware that they were committing an offence.

Police on patrol found them smoking in a vehicle at Safari Park Hotel on June 30.

The convicts also had five rolls of bhang. They were arrested and taken to  Parklands Police Station.

They had told the court that they smoked to be alert in their work stations.

