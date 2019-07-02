Close

Nairobi MCAs boycott assembly sitting to demand bursary cash

• A few nominated members and the house leadership were left in the chambers.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
02 July 2019 - 16:12
Nairobi county assembly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
A group of Nairobi MCAs on Tuesday stormed out of the county assembly chambers in a bid to persuade the executive to release bursary funds.

A few nominated members and the house leadership were left in the chambers.

The MCAs who walked out demanded that the house should not proceed with any agenda in the order paper until the issue of bursaries is addressed.

Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi accused the Executive of deliberately refusing to release the bursary funds.

“As much as our governor is busy with Team Wanjiku in Machakos and Ruiru, he should come back and address the real issues affecting his county,” he said.

Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Themendu said some of the needy children from the slums have been sent home because of lack of fees.

“Bursaries is for all needy children in Nairobi and the executive should not hinder them from accessing education. They must release bursaries," he said.

