Kobia threatens to sue DCI over damage to his Riverside house

Nairobi controversial businessman Paul Kobia has threatened to sue the directorate of criminal investigation DCI over malicious damage of his property in Riverside Drive.

He claimed the raid was political.

“It is very unfair to just raid someone’s house without permission. I have lost so many important things which were destroyed by the officers”, he told the press.

Kobia estimated that property worth Sh5 million was damaged.

He accused the DCI officers of destroying and vandalising his property without any court orders.

He added that the police took away his six vehicles during the raid.

Kobia and his employees were released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 after the court rejected the move by the office of the DPP to have him detained for 14 days pending investigation on the involvement of transnational money laundering.

He was arrested last Wednesday together with 13 of his employees following a report made to the DCI by a complainant from Dubai who was conned out of $1.7 million; $140,000 was paid in Kenya and the rest in Dubai for sale of 50kg of gold.

The other suspects are Simeon Wanaina, Paul Gichuhi, Benjamin Mutisya, Patrick Mweu, Samson Kibet, Faith Kioko and Joyce Wenan among others.

Items confiscated included seven suspected gold nuggets, six motor vehicles, a wooden CBK stamp, thermo scientific arton analyser, platinum thermo couple machine money counting machine, ETR machine and assorted seals and stamps as well as suspected counterfeit goods.