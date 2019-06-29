Man charged with biting, eating parts of 8-month-old's son

A man on Friday denied biting and eating parts of his eight-month-old baby who had been left in his care by his wife.

Paul Nzagi appeared before Kibera principal magistrate Derrick Kuto, where he said the baby bit himself.

He is accused of committing the offence on June 25 at their home in Kibera, Nairobi.

It is alleged his wife had left the child with the accused after breastfeeding him and went wo work at a nearby market.

She gave the accused the full mandate to take care of the baby but when she returned from work, she found the baby bleeding profusely on the face including the mouth.

When she asked her husband what had happened, the man told him that the baby was stubborn and bit himself.

The next day, the mother again breastfed the baby and went to work after trusting her husband would take good care of the baby. When she came back, she found the baby had been bitten again and was lying on the ground crying.

The mother then called neighbours who assisted her to wash the child and take him to a private hospital after they discovered he had bite injuries all over his body.

They reported the matter to Kilimani police station, leading to the arrest of Nzagi.

On Friday, the prosecution requested the court to allow detectives to take the man to Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital for assessment.

The prosecution said according to how the accused was standing in court and behaving, he could be suffering mental problems.

Kuto directed the accused be taken to hospital. The matter will be mentioned on July 19.

Edited by R.Wamochie