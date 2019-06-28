County executive on the spot over unaccounted for Sh100m bursaries

The Nairobi County executive was on Wednesday taken to task over delayed bursaries.

Finance chief officer Halkano Waqo and Education executive Lucia Mulwa were accused of causing delays of both 2018 and 2019 bursaries.

The county assembly was told that at least Sh100 million was released for bursaries last year but it cannot be fully accounted for.

Dandora Four Ward representative Francis Otieno told the committee that the documents had massive discrepancies.

“Each of the 85 elected ward reps was to receive Sh3.5 million but the records state that only Sh3.2 million was released,” he said

‘‘I want Waqo to tell us if they can actually account for the Sh100 million that the Controller of Budget is raising questions about. If not, then can you tell Nairobians that you as an executive has failed?” he asked.

Waqo said he will get bank statements on the amount transferred and bring the response by the end of the week.

The MCAs warned him they will not take any more excuses.

Committee chairperson Millicent Mugadi temporarily could not control members who insisted on clear answers from the executive.

Nominated MCA Kabiro Mbugua suggested that both Waqo and Mulwa should apologise to the parents and children of Nairobi through the media.

“The suffering is on parents and the needy children of Nairobi who depend on these bursaries,” he said, adding, “It will be in order for you to address the media who are present and let Nairobians know why their bursaries have delayed because back in the estates we are being accused of 'eating' the money."

The situation turned ugly after some reps tried to block the executive from leaving the room before they apologise through the media.