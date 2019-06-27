Sonko's health docket on spot over cooking gas bought using emergency funds

City MCAs have put the county's health department on the spot for spending over Sh309,000 meant for emergency drugs to buy cooking gas.

It was revealed that Mutuini hospital spent Sh309, 734 to buy cooking gas and charcoal.

The committee led by chairman Wilfred Odalo found it strange that the executive submitted vouchers meant for the cooking gas and not other drugs which were said to be bought.

Appearing before the committee was the County's Health Chief officer Washington Makodingo and officials from Mutuini hospital over the irregular expenditure.

The committee is probing audit queries raised by the Auditor General Edward Ouko who pointed out that Mutuini hospital had collected revenue amounting to Sh3.4 million but only Sh3.1 million was banked.

This means that Sh309, 734 was spent at source.

Karen MCA David Mberia said the committee had no issue with the spending at source for emergency cases.

"The committee has no issue with you spending at source but as long as vouchers are produced. However, what we have received today are only vouchers for the purchase of cooking gas. Do you mean all this money was only used to purchase cooking gas?” he said.

Kilimani ward rep Moses Ogeto and nominated MCA Silvia Museiya sought to know how cooking gas falls under emergency drugs.

Mueiya raised concerns on why three 13 kg gas cylinders had different prices on the vouchers with one costing Sh 2800, another Sh 2,300 and Sh 10,800.

"All the three gases were bought four days apart on the 19th of April and the others on the 23rd. Even though they bought cooking gas totalling Sh20, 500 we still do not have evidence showing where the other over Sh300, 000 went,” she stated.

In his explanation, Makodingo said the cooking gas was used for maternity procedure in the hospital.

"As you know the facility offers maternity services and sterilization of items is required and that is the use of the cooking gas cylinders," he said.

However, he was unable to explain why he never brought enough vouchers as evidence before the committee to explain on the remaining Sh 300,000.

Officers from the auditor general said they were not pleased with the response and the committee's chairman Wilfred Odalo ruled that the same officials appear before the committee next week on Monday.

“I am now aware that the annexes we provided are not clear and I propose that we go reconcile our records and appear back to the committee on Monday with all the evidence,” Makodingo said.