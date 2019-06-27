Railways renovates 40 coaches to reduce overcrowding

Nairobi train commuters will from next month travel more comfortably after 40 refurbished coaches are introduced on various routes.

The new coaches will reduce overcrowding in trains, according to Kenya Railways managing director Phillip Maingi.

"The Ruiru-CBD route has received six coaches as we look to roll out the remaining in the coming weeks," Maingi said on Monday.

The first batch of 20 coaches is expected to be operational from next month as the Nairobi Commuter Railway (NCR) embarks on a more comprehensive programme to decongest commuter traffic in Nairobi.

The old coaches will be phased out as new ones are introduced, Maingi said.

Kenya Railways intends to grow the number of monthly commuters from the current 300,000 passengers to more than two million in the next two years.

The Ruiru-CBD route is served by 20 coaches at the rate of Sh50 per passenger. Train fares are constant irrespective of the weather conditions.

The coaches have been rehabilitated in phases as the KR awaits new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMUs) from Spain.

KR had in February announced it will purchase 11 DMUs this year at a cost of Sh1.15 billion.