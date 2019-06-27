Close

PARKING FEES

Nairobi MCA moves motion to stop parking fees in hospitals

In Summary

• Hospital bills are too expensive to add on the parking charges.

• Regulations should be put in place to regulate private parking.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
Nairobi
27 June 2019 - 14:13
Nairobi MCA Anne Thumbi
Nairobi MCA Anne Thumbi

A nominated Member of County Assembly at City Hall has moved a motion seeking to stop private hospitals from charging parking fees

In the motion tabled on Thursday, Anne Thumbi said the number of private hospitals has increased and have well-developed parking lots that charge parking fees to patients and visitors.

The MCA made the proposal with the aim of reducing the expenses incurred by patients or visitors.

Thumbi, in the proposal, said it is a high time for Sonko's administration to move swiftly and regulate such cases.

She said it is unfortunate that while patients go seeking health care from the facilities, they are also subjected to dubious payments in the name of parking fees.

"The parking charges are exploitation by owners of the premises to patients and visitors who come to seek services," Thumbi said.

Citing Article 186 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya, the MCA notes that Sonko's government is empowered to govern parking.

The motion also states the concern of no regulations to private parking that have resulted in stressful situations to patients and visitors who visit a suffering family member.

The motion acknowledges the parking fees are imposed to deter motorists who visit with the aim of parking and then they proceed with their business.

“A policy should be developed to regulate the parking charges,” Thumbi stated in the motion.

