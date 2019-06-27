Nairobi MCA moves motion to stop parking fees in hospitals

A nominated Member of County Assembly at City Hall has moved a motion seeking to stop private hospitals from charging parking fees

In the motion tabled on Thursday, Anne Thumbi said the number of private hospitals has increased and have well-developed parking lots that charge parking fees to patients and visitors.

The MCA made the proposal with the aim of reducing the expenses incurred by patients or visitors.

Thumbi, in the proposal, said it is a high time for Sonko's administration to move swiftly and regulate such cases.

She said it is unfortunate that while patients go seeking health care from the facilities, they are also subjected to dubious payments in the name of parking fees.

"The parking charges are exploitation by owners of the premises to patients and visitors who come to seek services," Thumbi said.