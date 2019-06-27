Koja matatu terminus to be closed in plans to decongest CBD

Nairobi plans to close down the Koja matatu terminus as it moves to decongest traffic in the central business district.

The terminus has been blamed for traffic snarl-ups as vehicles enter into the CBD through the Globe flyover and also by matatus operating in and out of the stage.

County chief officer for roads Fredrick Karanja yesterday said the plan will ease some of the gridlock currently seen in the CBD.

“We are planning to get rid of the Old Nation matatu stage and have all the matatus using that stage moved to the land at Globe roundabout,” Karanja said

The said land has from time to time acted as a parking bay for buses.

Karanja said that the plan will be rolled out after proper consultation with stakeholders.

Karanja has also urged the County Assembly Transport Committee to begin consultations with the Kenya Railways in order to acquire additional land that can be used for a bus terminus.

“Kenya Railways has a free land in Ngara, the county could initiate talks and find a way in which it can be occupied by our matatus,” he said.

Karanja also said they will not allow any matatu back on Luthuli Avenue saying it will remain a pedestrians’ walkway.

Transport committee chairman James Mwangi had raised concerns on whether the county was planning to have more streets rehabilitated like Luthuli Avenue which has been converted into a one-way street.

‘‘We want to make it clear that those matatus are gone and they shall not be allowed back into Luthuli Avenue, we want to ensure they all move out of the CBD with time and make good use of the termini outside,’’ Karanja said.

The transport committee had previously queried county officials about the disorganised matatu operators on routes leading out of Nairobi.

Matatus going to Kiambu were mentioned to have scattered all over the CBD and were causing traffic jam especially in the evening near the St Peter's church just before the central bus station.

The committee had also wanted know what the county would was doing about the increasing number of public service vehicles of the Toyota Noah model near Afya centre which are parked by the roadsides.

Committee chairman James Mwangi said they wanted to inquire whether the county had allocated them termini and if so what amount they were paying for parking.

City Hall director for parking Tom Tinega said that the county has not designated any stage for the private cars.

“We shall communicate with the enforcement team and work together to approach the matter,” he said.

