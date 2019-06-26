Boda boda county meeting turns chaotic

A meeting by the Boda boda Association to discuss the government’s proposal to have riders pay insurance on Wednesday turned chaotic after officials accused the chair of signing memoranda with insurance companies.

Kevin Mubadi, who is the national chair for Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (Bake), was reportedly accused of promising insurance companies millions of shillings if they partnered with the organisation.

Kenneth Onyango, the secretary general of Bake, exchanged blows with boda-boda officials immediately after making the accusation while addressing the press at a Nairobi hotel where the meeting took place.

“There are people who are purporting to be national leaders. Kevin has been going all over the place saying that he is the national chairman for boda-boda. He is signing a memorandum with all insurance companies and telling them how they are going to get millions of business.”

“He is saying that he has one million members. We have 1.3 million members who are boda-boda riders. He is lying that the county leaders have been called for this meeting. I have seen some at Jevanjee at ‘Bunge la wananchi’. We have come here to dispute,” Onyango angrily said.

According to Onyango, at least 60 per cent of riders countrywide have insurance but a few with comprehensive which are expensive.

Before the meeting was disrupted, county chairmen assured the government that they shall not accept the Sh 12,000 comprehensive insurance cover.