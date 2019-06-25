Uhuru is too young to retire in 2022, Sonko says

President Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire in 2022 when his second term ends as required by the Constitution, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said.

The governor and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria under a new lobby called Team Wanjiku said the President should lead the country for another term.

Sonko said should the President offer good leadership in his remaining three years, the team will initiate countrywide tours to drum up support for a referendum that will allow him to continue.

He spoke at Ruiru stadium in Kiambu on Sunday during a thanksgiving ceremony of a local radio station host.

“We will sit with the President and if he supports Wanjiku and offers leadership that will raise the living standards of Wanjiku, we will mobilize the common mwananchi across the country so that we go for a referendum to add the President another term,” the governor said.

The city boss rebuked Kieleweke and Tangatanga factions for concentrating too much on the 2022 succession politics while disrespecting and disregarding Uhuru’s calls to work and deliver to Kenyans.

“Those always thinking about 2022 politics should stop the claptrap and respect the President. We are fully behind Uhuru because he’s very alive and determined to work and improve the lives of Wanjiku,” Sonko said.

He said Team Wanjiku movement will tour every corner of the country to sensitize and save poor Kenyans from being misused by politicians who are just out to satisfy their selfish interests.

“We’ve said enough is enough. The habit of using Wanjiku like tissue paper only during campaigns must come to an end. We will move to all parts of this country to sensitize Wanjiku that our time has come too. And our voice is that of our President,” he said.

“We won’t let Wanjiku suffer and be oppressed under our watch."

Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria said, “I will spend days that I have left on earth fighting for the well-being of the millions of poor Kenyans who are being oppressed by some few selfish people in this country.”

He said Team Wanjiku which he will lead together with Sonko, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and former Laikipia senatorial aspirant Maina Njenga will be the voice to the voiceless.

“It’s a pity that the common mwananchi is being oppressed right, left and centre. You’ve seen civil servants and teachers tussling for the census jobs with our poor jobless youths. Even a hyena which is known to be greedy cannot prey on its kids. This is what some people are doing in this country,” Kuria said.

Other leaders present were Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Simon King’ara (Ruiru), Simon Mbugua (EALA) and a host of MCAs from Kiambu and Nairobi counties.