Sonko kicks off countrywide Team Wanjiku advocacy rallies

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria have formed 'Team Wanjiku', an unofficial political movement to counter Team Tangatanga and Team Kieleweke.

According to the two, the common mwananchi has been forgotten by the leaders they elected as they have their mind focused on 2022 succession politics.

The launch of Team Wanjiku which took place on Sunday in Ruiru Stadium was attended by thousands of people.

Team Wanjiku will hold rallies to preach service delivery in order to advance the interests of wananchi.

Sonko said that the rallies will bring on board young energetic youth elected leaders and youths from across the 47 counties.

"Team Wanjiku is saying enough is enough. No one is there to protect the unemployed youths and women. We will push for involvement of youth in President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda. ," Sonko said.

He also said as much as the leaders are supporting the Big Four agenda, the common mwananchi should be given priority.

"We are 100% supporting President Uhuru's Big Four but all we are saying is Wanjiku should be given priority," Sonko said.

The Governor further said that the affordable housing programme should not be tailor-made for the rich, but must target low income earners in the country.

"We applaud the affordable housing project which will ensure that Wanjiku gets a conducive and affordable house and as young leaders we have to ensure that this is achieved," he said.

Nairobi county has however not yet started its Phase One affordable housing project in Pangani, one year down line.

Kuria condemned the leaders who have already embarked on early campaigns in their backyards, sidelining pertinent issues affecting the less fortunate in the country.

"Kenyans have to choose between leaders who want to talk about their issues and those who want to take them into political circles without anything meaningful to offer," he said.

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua stated that Team Wanjiku is ready to fight for Kenyans and work with like-minded leaders and Kenyans who want to advance the Big Four agenda and not with those endlessly politicking.

The rally was attended by politicians Reuben Ndolo, Stanley Livondo and Kalembe Ndile and business Maina Njenga.The team alread formed a secretariat which will be led by EALA MP Mbugua .

"We are telling youth across the country to form groups and we will support them to advocate for the interests of Wanjiku at the grassroots level," Livondo said.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega also attended the meeting and urged Kenyans to support President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders vowed to gather youths across the country to join the movement.

They also urged the National Assembly to ensure that the Sh4.4 billion allocated for youth empowerment is utilized effectively and only for the youth.