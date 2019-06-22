Sonko bans new matatu saccos from CBD

No more matatu saccos will be registered in a move Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's administration says is intended to decongest the Central Business District.

City Hall has asked the National Transport Safety and Authority to stop the issuance of new sacoo licences for PSVs.

County chief officer for Roads and Transport Fredrick Karanja said on Wednesday there are already too many matatu saccos in the city.

“NTSA requirement is for a sacco to exist legally it should have the requisite number of 30 vehicles. As of now, we already have more than enough saccos and adding new ones will create more chaos in the CBD,” he said.

County assembly Transport committee chairman James Mwangi had raised concerns of the number of new saccos in the CBD leading to double parking and obstruction of traffic.

It emerged that when saccos have wrangles among themselves, members break away and form small saccos.

“These new saccos end up allocating themselves stages on the streets leading to more congestion.This has ended up creating conflicts among the saccos and increase in traffic,” Mwangi said.

Director for parking Tom Tinega told the committee he had revoked all the stages allocated to saccos that double park.

“I realized new saccos were allocating themselves spaces in the CBD ,which is illegal and causes double parking. I haven’t allocated any designated stage for those saccos,” he said.