Four held over spate of Nairobi robberies

Police in Kasarani are holding four suspects in connection with a series of robberies in Nairobi.

Serious Crime Prevention Unit detectives on Thursday arrested Joseph Nzunza, Andrew Kiilu, David Mwangi and Peter Mungeli in Kiambu.

Police said the four are believed to among a group that has been robbing people coming from banks.

Kasarani sub-county police commander Peter Kimani confirmed the arrests.

“We are just keeping them for custody but the person to give you information is OCPD Ruiru,” Kimani told the Star on phone.

A police source told the Star that several items including handcuffs, police appointment certificates and pocket phones were recovered from a Toyota Axio the suspects were driving at the time of their arrest.

A fifth suspect escaped and is being pursued by DCI officers.

Police have called on Nairobi residents who have been victims of ATM robberies or those who have been drugged and their money stolen to report to the nearest DCI office.

