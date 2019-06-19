Hospital wants unhealthful roads repaired to ease traffic mess

Aga Khan Hospital has complained about potholes that cause traffic buildup that makes it difficult for ambulances and patients to access the facility.

Motorists using the Fifth and Second Park avenues have been diverted to Third Park Avenue because of potholes.

"Those roads are like ring roads. All the traffic has been diverted to the Third Park Avenue, which goes into Aga Khan and this is becoming a big problem for ambulances and patients," a medical officer said.

He sought anonymity because he is not authorised to speak for the hospital.

He said the roads had been in good condition but were left in ruins by downpours.

The source said they had sought help from the county government and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority but nothing has been done.

"They have claimed they don't have the facilities to repair the roads until September and they have also claimed the contractor has refused to work with the county," he said.

The officer said the traffic problem has also led to insecurity concerns.

But county Roads executive Hitan Majevdia dismissed the claims. "We did the road for the ambulance and they cannot say we have not done it," he said.

He questioned why the facility is only interested in a road that leads to its club.

"Do you know they have a club outside the hospital? They only want the road fixed because of the club," Majevdia said.

He told the hospital to give them sufficient time, saying their machines are scheduled.

"The roads in Kibera and Eastlands are a priority and we will fix the road when we have completed them ... the machines don't just come at any time," he said.