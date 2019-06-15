Close

Trader charged with attacking, injuring ex-wife for 'enjoying alcohol in a pub'

Peter Brian Okwiri allegedly beat up Faith Kimiri at Jays Club in Dagoreti on March 29

• Okwiri had been observing her from a distance within the facility, allegedly annoyed that she was drinking more than he was.

• He was granted Sh100,000 bond or Sh30,000 bail.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
15 June 2019 - 00:00
Peter Brian Okwiri is accused of attacking and beating up Faith Kimiri at Jays Club in Dagoreti on March 29. The court heard that Kimiri was enjoying the moment more than she used to when they were together. Okwiri had been observing her from a distance within the facility, allegedly annoyed by the fact that she was drinking more than he was. 

Okwiri was also charged with attacking Kimiri's friend, Aisha Imani. He denied wrongdoing before Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke, saying he is a peace ambassador and not a chaotic man as alleged.

 

Kimiri urged the court not to release the accused on bond, claiming he had trailed her vehicle some days back until she sought refuge at the Muthangari police station. She said Okwiri had promised to kill her in the presence of the Muthangari police officers.

But Okwiri said her ex-wife fabricated the story. He has no reason or intention to kill or harm her, he said. He requested the magistrate to release him on bond, adding that he works in the Nairobi CBD and is not a flight risk.

For its part, the prosecution requested for tough bond terms.

The magistrate ordered the investigating officer to follow up the allegations and make sure the complainants and witnesses are safe.

Okwiri was granted Sh100,000 bond or Sh30,000 bail. The case will be mentioned on June 20 and heard on September 9. 

(Edited by F'Orieny)

