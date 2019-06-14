Phase ll of city roads restoration to start next month

Phase two of the Nairobi Regeneration Programme starts next month at a cost of Sh1.5 billion.

The first phase of the roads' project covered Eastlands and the city centre. The project involves the construction and rehabilitation of 38 roads covering 79.4 kilometres in the city for ease of transportation.

The national government contributed Sh1.8 billion and the county government Sh900 million.

The rehabilitation programme is a collaboration between the county government and the national government and focuses on infrastructure and transport, housing and settlement, energy, water resources, environment and solid waste, among others.

Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala are the co-chairs.

Sonko told a stakeholders' meeting on Wednesday, “We need to stop politicising the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Nairobi. We have to partner with Kenya Urban Roads Authority and KeNHA to ensure all roads are done to our standards."

He said a viaduct will be built to link the Central Business District and Mombasa Road through Enterprise Road. It will be financed by Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and implemented by KURA.

The Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan 2030 identified the road as the missing link and a priority project.

Two months ago, KURA gave Wakulima Market traders up to December to relocate for the construction to start. But the more than 2,000 traders are not keen to relocate to the new Wakulima Market on Kangundo Road.

Wakulima Market was built in 1966 for 300 traders. The number has grown over the years and many of them operate of the footpaths of Haile Selassie Road, risking being hit by vehicles.