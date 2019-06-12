Why Sh6.8 billion project won't end Nairobi water shortage

The controversial Sh6.8 billion Northern Water Collector Tunnel will not solve water shortages in Nairobi, a city official has said.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company acting managing director Nahason Muguna said another dam is needed in Maragua to improve the reliability of Thika dam and the Northern Water Collector Tunnel.

"Without Maragua dam, the Northern Collector Tunnel will be producing water more less five months in a year. It may not be producing adequate water for the city. So there is a need to have Maragua dam constructed as soon as possible," Muguna said.

Once done Maragua dam will produce 120,000 cubic meters per day with a storage capacity of 64 million cubic meters, Muguna said.

He said the national government was planning for it but wished it could be expedited to solve the problem of water supply in Nairobi.

The Northern Collector Tunnel during its inception caused furore after leaders expressed concerns about its construction.

Raila Odinga accused the government of being “secretive” about the project and said it would “turn counties into deserts”.