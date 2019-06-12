City's new revenue system needs better publicity

The Nairobi county government has been urged to provide more public information about the new revenue management system.

County assembly Finance, Budget and Appropriation committee chairman Robert Mbatia said many people in the wards have no idea how to make payments through the new system.

"Some are aware of the change but do not know how to proceed with payments. I urge the county to focus on publicity on the changes so that we can enter into the new financial year without any pullbacks," he told the Star yesterday.

Mbatia said City Hall is ending its contract with JamboPay and the focus should be on identifying the weaknesses of the new system and fixing them before next month.

"What Nairobi needs is an efficient, fair, convenient and easy revenue system and we are hopeful that the new system will reach this standard," he said.

After being enlightened, on Tuesday morning some motorists paid for their parking without experiencing any major difficulties.