Lobby to hold a "10,000 people match" to The Star offices today

The Bunge La Mwananchi has threatened to hold a demonstration at The Star newspaper offices today after the paper failed to apologise to Governor Mike Sonko over a story published last week.

The Star on Friday ran a story saying Sonko had been released from prison before the end of his jail term over a HIV status report. The article was based on a court ruling issued in 2012.

The governor demanded that the Star apologises in three days or he institutes legal proceedings.

The Bunge La Mwananchi, popularly known for its street-based conversations on current affairs, had given the newspaper until yesterday to apologise to Sonko.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the group's chairman Henry Shitanda said as citizens won't sit back and watch "many homes being messed."

“We are giving you today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) to apologise to the governor. If not, we're inviting all Nairobians for a march on Monday starting at freedom corner to Westlands Lion Place,” Shitanda said.

He said police had approved the demonstration and that more than 10,000 people were expected to turn up.

Sonko, through lawyer Cecil Miller, said that the story was defamatory. He said he was portrayed as fugitive and an individual without moral decency.

On Saturday, Sonko said he wont be cowed by the story, saying any publicity, whether negative or positive, was "good publicity."

"They think they've now silenced me completely through the HIV story but let me say we are a strong family. We have undergone a lot of suffering before and during my current political life," Sonko said.