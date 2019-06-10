Close

IN PROTEST OF STORY

Lobby to hold a "10,000 people match" to The Star offices today

Bunge la Wananchi members want the paper t apologise for publishing a story about Governor Mike Sonko

In Summary

Sonko had given the paper three days to render an apology after it published a story over his HIV status

The Star article was based on a court ruling issued in 2002

by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
Nairobi
10 June 2019 - 00:00
Bunge La Mwananchi members during a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday June 8, 2019
READY TO MARCH: Bunge La Mwananchi members during a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday June 8, 2019
Image: MAGDALINE SAYA

The Bunge La Mwananchi has threatened to hold a demonstration at The Star newspaper offices today after the paper failed to apologise to Governor Mike Sonko over a story published last week.

The Star on Friday ran a story saying Sonko had been released from prison before the end of his jail term over a HIV status report. The article was based on a court ruling issued in 2012.

 

The governor demanded that the Star apologises in three days or he institutes legal proceedings.

The Bunge La Mwananchi, popularly known for its street-based conversations on current affairs, had given the newspaper until yesterday to apologise to Sonko.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the group's chairman Henry Shitanda said as citizens won't sit back and watch "many homes being messed."

“We are giving you today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) to apologise to the governor. If not, we're inviting all Nairobians for a march on Monday starting at freedom corner to Westlands Lion Place,” Shitanda said.

He said police had approved the demonstration and that more than 10,000 people were expected to turn up.

Sonko, through lawyer Cecil Miller, said that the story was defamatory. He said he was portrayed as fugitive and an individual without moral decency.

On Saturday, Sonko said he wont be cowed by the story, saying any publicity, whether negative or positive, was "good publicity."

 

"They think they've now silenced me completely through the HIV story but let me say we are a strong family. We have undergone a lot of suffering before and during my current political life," Sonko said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
Nairobi
10 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Murang'a county official involved in fatal accident
    13h ago Central

  2. Respect Uhuru, stop early campaigns, Kikuyu elders tell Ruto
    12h ago Central

  3. Residents storm Owuor church
    2mo ago Rift Valley

  4. Two cops arrested conning traders
    2d ago Coast

  5. KDF 'captain' conman recruiter arrested in Gilgil
    3d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos