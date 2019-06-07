Rich, amusing and generous — what more could we want?

Governor Mike Sonko has always been the showman, the centre of attention in political theatre.

His leadership style — from his days as the Makadara MP, then Nairobi senator and now as capital's second governor — has also been spiced up by controversy and ostentation. But the public doesn't complain about the 'man of the people' who runs the city.

He's a great story, a journalists' gold mine and reporters love to write it.

There was the Sonko Rescue team that helped people around the country, often putting local leaders to shame when Sonko paid hospital bills, funded funerals, provided ambulances, hearses and wedding limousines. A poor man kicked out of his land by developers can turn to Mike.

But since winning the governor's seat in August 217, the gubernatorial seat in August 2017, the flamboyant boss has taken everything to a new level.

At City Hall, the wisdom of his decisions is frequently questioned, including his numerous suspension of county officials, his widely covered "surprise" visits to departments and hospitals and his favourite habit of secretly recording phone conversations. And then releasing some of them.

The outspoken governor has also never shied away from speaking his mind in whatever language he thinks suits the moment.

Shenzi, or stupid, is one of his favourite phrases that he frequently uses in public addresses.

Tongues are wagging over the thousands of shillings he dishes out at many events he attends daily — when he's not running the capital city from his Machakos home.

Long before he was governor, he was known for splashing cash to his supporters and others.

On a prominent TV talk show last month, Sonko declared he was a rich man long before he took the helm in Nairobi.

“I have built my wealth from way back, even before I became an MP. I'm worth more than the annual budget of Nairobi and I’ve got some fixed deposit accounts about Sh500 million in different banks,” Sonko stated.

The budget this year is about Sh33 billion.

The governor hosted an Iftar dinner on May 20 for 500 Muslims and others — a personal expense, not taxpayers' money. They included women and children.

Sonko gave each Sh1,000 to more than cover bus fare to City Hall.

In return, the public chanted, shouted his name and applauded.

“You are better off when you share your money with us ("Afadhali wewe unakula na sisi wanyonge),” one of the women in attendance.

On June 3, he met more than 500 county health volunteer workers at Charter Hall and also gave them 'tokens' of appreciation.

“ I want every woman to buy meat for the family today. ("Leo kila mama ata nunua nyama ya familia),” he said .

But doing good deeds has become a daily routine.

On Sonko hosted more than 400 Muslim women and imams who received foodstuffs and Sh1,000 each as bus fare.

The youths who hobble to his events on crutches also went home happy with Sh1,000.

It doesn't stop there. Every time the governor visits informal settlements, thousands of women and youths listen to his speech and pocket Sh1,000.

At all mnthly clean-ups, Sonko generously parts with compensation to help and motivate residents.

The county boss has said he has never been arrested for stealing another person's wealth and his spending should not be questioned.

“ As long as I'm not spending county funds, no one should question me. And what is wrong in sharing money with the people who elected me as their leader?" he has asked.

Sonko says he was named Good Deeds Ambassador in Kenya for helping the needy.

"Criticism from a section of leaders who are questioning the source of my wealth won't stop me from helping those who need help,” he said during the 90th anniversary celebration of the for Local Authorities Pensions Trust this week.