Health volunteers get NHIF cover, higher stipend

At least 6,250 community health volunteers from Nairobi’s 85 wards will receive health insurance coverage and other incentives from July, the county government has pledged.

They are expected to receive Sh3,000 stipend per month, up from Sh1,300.

City Hall will enrol the health workers into the National Health Insurance Fund scheme.

Governor Mike Sonko had asked the assembly Budget committee to increase its allocation to health workers from Sh100 million to Sh300 million in the next financial year.

He said the volunteers play a critical role in the health sector and need to be accommodated in the budget.

Assembly Finance, Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Robert Mbatia said the workers had been allocated the funds by the Health department.

“In the budget estimates, we had proposed to set aside Sh100 million to give the workers as an incentive. But as a committee we shall ask the assembly to consider the governor’s request before we pass budget,” he told the Star on Thursday.

Early this week, Sonko and the budget committee met more than 500 community health volunteers at City Hall.

“Insurance is very key to every citizen and I am ordering my the Health executive to consult with the Finance executive to see what can be availed,” he said.

The workers also requested to be considered for employment in health facilities.

Sonko said their employment request will be considered once the Public Service Board is in place.

“We are going to be the first county to make such a bold move and we are going to raise the allocation in the subsequent financial years,” Sonko said.

The county boss also donated Sh3 million to at least 1,000 women's self-help groups to start development projects.

He said that despite lack of a clear law guiding the county in funding youth and women's groups, his administration will support the women to start income generating activities.

(Edited by O. Owino)