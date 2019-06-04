Fight over ugali lands man in court

A man has been charged with attacking his friend with a panga for allegedly eating all the ugali in the house and leaving him hungry.

Benson Abina is accused of ambushing Stephen Gichamba and injuring his head on May 20 .

He committed the offence in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Abina denied the charges before Kibera senior resident magistrate Faith Mutuku.

It is alleged that Abina came home at night from work and found Gichamba asleep.

He knocked the door in vain but eventually managed to enter the house.

Abina woke up Gichamba and asked him for ugali he had cooked hours before but the complainant offered neither food nor an explanation.

The accused became bitter and promised to teach his friend a lesson.

Abina grabbed a panga from under his bed and attacked Gichamba, injuring him on the head.

Gichamba fled from the house bleeding. He spent the night in nearby stores and the following morning visited a private hospital. He later reported the matter to Riruta police station.

The accused told court the attack was an accident.

He said he and Gichamba had stayed and struggled together for many years and were good friends. He blamed the devil for the incident.

He requested the court to release him on lenient bond terms.

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh50,000 and a cash bail of Sh20,000 pending hearing on August 18.