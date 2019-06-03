Sonko orders release of 800 boda bodas

At least 800 impounded boda bodas are to be released from Monday after a directive by Governor Mike Sonko.

The motorbikes were being held for violating traffic rules within the city centre.

Sonko gave the directive on Saturday during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwani Police Grounds.

He ordered that operators of the impounded boda bodas should not be fined.

"We need to maintain law and order. The operators should also follow the traffic rules we have on the roads for safety measures. You will not be spared the next time you break the law," he said.

The governor instructed City Hall's director of operations Eva Wairiuko to ensure no bodaboda operator is harassed by the city-county officers, known as kanjo.

Nairobi boda boda chairman Ken Onyango, who was present during the event, welcomed Sonko's directives, saying his members are ready to comply with CBD traffic rules.

"We are very happy . This is a clear indication that the governor means well and he has good plans for small-scale investors in Nairobi," Onyango said.