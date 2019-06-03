Sonko orders release of 800 boda bodas

• Sonko instructs City Hall to ensure boda boda operators are not harassed by kanjo.
• Boda boda chairman says his members are ready to comply.
At least 800 impounded boda bodas are to be released from Monday after a directive by Governor Mike Sonko.
The motorbikes were being held for violating traffic rules within the city centre.
Sonko gave the directive on Saturday during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Pumwani Police Grounds.
He ordered that operators of the impounded boda bodas should not be fined.
"We need to maintain law and order. The operators should also follow the traffic rules we have on the roads for safety measures. You will not be spared the next time you break the law," he said.
The governor instructed City Hall's director of operations Eva Wairiuko to ensure no bodaboda operator is harassed by the city-county officers, known as kanjo.
Nairobi boda boda chairman Ken Onyango, who was present during the event, welcomed Sonko's directives, saying his members are ready to comply with CBD traffic rules.
"We are very happy . This is a clear indication that the governor means well and he has good plans for small-scale investors in Nairobi," Onyango said.
Nairobi county commissioner Flora Mworia, who read President Uhuru Kenyatta's speech during the event, backed Sonko's sentiments and urged boda boda operators to comply with by-laws in order to create a conducive environment for businesses and investors.
"I'm happy Governor Sonko has clearly outlined his administration's rules for traders and boda boda operators and I expect all to comply and make our work easy. The national and county governments are here for the benefit of all citizens," she stated.
The event was attended by Nairobi County Executive members, county assembly acting speaker Chege Mwaura, MCAs and top county officials among others.
