Guard charged with robbing betting shop

A man was charged on Friday with using his pistol to steal a Safaricom router and mobile phones from a betting shop.

Austine Alembi and three others not before the court are accused of sneaking into a betting shop on the night of May 20 and threatening shop manager Jeremy Mungai. They are accused of stealing a Sh4,000 Safaricom router and two Techno mobile phones, total value Sh 25,000. 

He is said to have committed the offence in Kawangware, Dagoreti subcounty in Nairobi county.

 

He denied the charges before Kibera senior resident magistrate Faith Mutuku.

It is alleged that Alembi was passing by when he saw the complainant struggling to close the shop door. He then went to him and asked him to turn over the cash gamblers had brought that day.

Alembi then hit the complainant on his head with a pistol and threatened to kill him for "wasting his time". He then ordered Mungai to give him the Safaricom router or anything that could generate money, the court heard. 

Mungai reported the matter to Riruta police station and the suspect was arrested.

While defending himself, Mungai said that he was a security guard with a licensed gun.

He said that he usually walks around inspecting people’s property to make sure they were well protected, saying, "I am a man of integrity."

Mungai said he never confronted the complainant with a gun and the accusation was 'mere allegation'.

 

a bond of Sh 50,000 pending mention of the case on June 6 and hearing on August 18. 

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
03 June 2019 - 00:00

