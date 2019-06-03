Full in-tray as MCAs return from recess

Nairobi MCAs resume sessions on Tuesday after a month-long recess.

Their immediate task will be to pass the proposed Sh35.28 budget for 2019-20.

The assembly is also expected to pass or reject the five nominees for the Public Service Board. They were vetted last week by the assembly's committee on Labour and Social welfare.

They are supposed to replace the members of the outgoing board whose terms expire this month.

The MCAs also have at least five crucial bills to pass. Several reports are also pending in the committees and will be tabled in the chamber from Tuesday.

The House’s Public Accounts Committee is to begin inquiries into Auditor General Edward Ouko's report on financial statements of the county executive for 2017-18.

The process will include questioning the county’s top finance bosses to explain expenditures flagged by the auditor.

The MCAs have been on recess since May 2.

Finance, Budget and Appropriations committee chairman Robert Mbatia said the House will fast-track the budgeting process.

The aim is to ensure estimated are ,approved before the end of this month.

"We are embarking on the budget process from today by having public participation on the budget estimates at Charter Hall," Mbatia told the Star on Sunday.

“We don’t want any delays to disrupt county operations."

The Kariobangi South MCA said the House will consider the Nairobi County Revenue Administration Bill, 2019.

He sponsored the bill to enhance internal collections by sealing the loopholes that have been blamed for dismal revenue.

The bill, which has already gone through the first reading, would create the Nairobi City County Revenue Authority. It would be mandated to collect, receive and account for revenue.

Nairobi has been struggling to hit its revenue targets despite the automating the collections.

Concerning the reports and statements pending in committees, Majority Chief Whip Waithera Chege said all chairpersons will be required to table the documents when they resume.

"I'm hoping responses will happen during this first week as we proceed to other House businesses," she said.

Of more than 50 statements requested February, Only 15 were responded to, with 36 still pending.

In March, acting assembly speaker Chege Mwaura put heads of various committees on notice over pending statements.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)