Sonko backed by clergy in anti-graft war

A Nairobi cleric has urged all religious leaders to support Governor Mike Sonko in weeding out corruption and promoting development.

Bishop John Nduati of the Power Church and Ministry said on Friday that Sonko has been partnering with the national government in eradicating city cartels ad cartels and deserves support from everyone.

Speaking during a pastors’ conference in Ruaraka, Nduati said Sonko’s administration has saved churches, mosques and learning institutions from land grabs.

“My fellow clergymen, I am urging you to support Governor Sonko because if you observe his track record, you will note that he is a man who is the best suited for the presidency if given a chance. We have seen him defending our churches and mosques from rogue land cartels,” Nduati said.

“We have seen him (Sonko) and President Uhuru Kenyatta fighting impunity in this city and he deserves our support.”

Nduati further called on the Senate to allow the flamboyant governor to run the county without a deputy.

He said Sonko has single-handedly led the administration without hiccups in service delivery.

“We have all seen the county being run smoothly and I don’t see why the Senate is dwelling on a non-issue. Let us give Sonko time to work and offer him our maximum support to serve the mwananchi,” the bishop said.

The Senate wants to know why the county boss has failed to abide by the Supreme Court's advisory that governors should nominate replacements within 14 days when their deputies resign, die in office or are impeached.

Former Deputy Governor Polycarp resigned on January 12, 2018, saying he had failed to win Sonko's trust.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)