Free Friday parking for Muslims at Jamia Mosque — Sonko

Governor Mike Sonko has waived Friday's parking fee Muslim faithful at Jamia Mosque.

Sonko said the directive is a way to appreciate Muslims and provide enough space for those attending Jummah prayers.

He further said that pubs near the mosque will have to reduce noise.

“Either they stop the noise or we cancel their licenses, and we close them down,” Sonko said.

He spoke at Jamia Mosque on Thursday night, where he joined President Uhuru Kenyatta for Iftar.

The governor said his government will also consider waiving rates for madrassas and mosques in all the 17 subcounties in Nairobi.

Sonko also pledged to make sure all mosques have title deeds.

“All mosques with no title deeds will have the documents processed free of charge,” he pledged.