Free Friday parking for Muslims at Jamia Mosque — Sonko

• Sonko vows to get all mosques in Nairobi free title deeds.
• He has hosted two Iftar dinners for Muslim faithful.
Governor Mike Sonko has waived Friday's parking fee Muslim faithful at Jamia Mosque.
Sonko said the directive is a way to appreciate Muslims and provide enough space for those attending Jummah prayers.
He further said that pubs near the mosque will have to reduce noise.
“Either they stop the noise or we cancel their licenses, and we close them down,” Sonko said.
He spoke at Jamia Mosque on Thursday night, where he joined President Uhuru Kenyatta for Iftar.
The governor said his government will also consider waiving rates for madrassas and mosques in all the 17 subcounties in Nairobi.
Sonko also pledged to make sure all mosques have title deeds.
“All mosques with no title deeds will have the documents processed free of charge,” he pledged.
He urged the Muslims to live in harmony with people from other religions, a message reiterated by Uhuru.
“We are proud of our diversity as a nation of many ethnic groups, colours and religions,” Uhuru said.
He urged Muslims and all other Kenyans to always foster peace and unity, adding that tolerance is the bedrock of harmonious coexistence.
The President assured the community that the government will never advocate injustice against any one group of Kenyans, calling on everyone to work closely with the government in fighting crime and extremism.
“Violence is not occasioned by Muslims or Christians but by criminals. It is these criminals that we fight because they are enemies of Muslims and Christians and all other religious groups,” Uhuru said.
Sonko has successfully hosted two Iftar dinners at City Hall for the Muslim community where he invites them to eat with him and executive members.
Last year's celebration was attended by many political figures including Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.
This year, he hosted Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) director general Abdullatif Shaaban and Mohamed Swalihi, an Imam Jamia Mosque.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)